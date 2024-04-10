Adopt a Musician This Summer

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Each August, homeowners in the Sunriver/Bend area open their homes to Sunriver Music Festival musicians. Housing musicians is a rewarding experience and lasting friendships are formed. Your housing partnership ensures that the Festival can continue to present a world-class musical experience for the community each summer.

This summer, musicians arrive Friday, August 9 to attend their first rehearsal the morning of Saturday, August 10. Most musicians will depart Saturday, August 24. Housing is appreciated for all or partial time.

Here are some ideas on how you can help make the music happen:

House a musician in your guest quarters

Sponsor a rental house/condo or hotel room

Sponsor a musician of your choice

Sponsor an orchestra section of your choice

Donate hotel or airline points

Benefits for housing a musician include:

2024 Sunriver Music Festival poster

$100 Sunriver Music Festival gift certificate

New friendships

Sunriver Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Substantial tax benefits may be available for Adopting a Musician.

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! In August 2024, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public. More details coming soon…

Tickets for Benefactor tier members go on sale April 15; ticket sales for the public open June 1. Members have first choice of the best seats, plus receive ticket discounts, gifts, invites to special events and potential tax benefits.

More info on memberships.

Series Savings – 10% Discount

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo violin recital & save 10%!

