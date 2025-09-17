Sisters Arts Association’s Annual Artist Studio Tour

The Sisters Arts Association’s 2025 Artist Studio Tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, in and around Sisters. This year, SAA is featuring 23 artists at 13 studios and hosting galleries. Participating artists are well-known local painters, potters, glass artists, photographers, mixed media artists and sculptors. Studios will be open from 10am-4pm both days.

The self-driving studio tour offers the public the opportunity to form deeper relationships with artists in the community by going into their workspaces and experiencing their process in a way that’s much different than seeing art in a gallery and buy art directly from the artist. But, since not everyone has a studio that is readily accessible, several galleries are able to host artists. When they do, in support of the artists, galleries do not take a commission during the event.

This year’s Studio Tour artists are Gary Anderson, abstract painter; J. Chester Armstrong, wood sculptor; Terry Batchelder, stained glass artist; Belinda Batchelder, fabric artist; Paul Alan Bennett, painter, printmaker and book artist; Kathleen Branch, acrylic painter; Lynn Brush, oil painter; Caroline Stratton Crow, painter and mixed media artist; Brad Earl, acrylic painter; Sloane Earl, oil painter; Karen Ellis, painter and mixed media artist; Henriette Heiny, contemporary abstract artist; Kimry Jelen, acrylic painter; Lim Khim Katy, oil painter; Taylor Manoles, oil painter; Steve Mathews, colored pencil on wood artist; Ken Merrill, potter and gallery owner; Danae Miller, sculptor and printmaker; Dan Rickards, oil painter; Mike Stasko, Prismacolor and mixed media artist; Randall Tillery, oil and acrylic painter; Raina Verhey, oil and watercolor painter; Susie Zeitner, glass artist and sculptor and Don Zylius, watercolor painter.

As in past years, bright road signs will mark the way to all Artist Studio Tour locations during the tour. Red arrows will indicate turn directions. More information is available at sistersartsassociation.org. Studio Tour Guides will be available online and in galleries, the Chamber of Commerce, Explore Sisters, Paulina Springs Books, Fika and Sisters Coffee, and selected local eateries.

