(Graphic courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

Prepare for an evening of laughter, intrigue, and clever twists with Neil Simon’s brilliant comedy, Rumors. Set against the backdrop of a lavish New York City townhouse, this uproarious play unfolds during a gathering filled with misunderstandings, miscommunications, and a whirlwind of gossip that spirals hilariously out of control. As the evening begins, a group of well-to-do friends arrives for a celebration that quickly turns into chaos when they discover that the host, Charlie, is nowhere to be found — and his wife, Myra is rumored to be in a precarious situation. With each character trying to navigate the escalating confusion, the ensemble brings to life a tapestry of quirky personalities, each with their own secrets and agendas. As they attempt to piece together the truth, the comedic misunderstandings multiply, leading to a series of outrageous and side-splitting situations.

Rumors is not just a comedy; it’s a sharp social commentary on the nature of friendship, relationships and the absurdity of human behavior. Neil Simon’s witty dialogue and expertly crafted characters invite the audience to reflect on how easily rumors can spread and the chaos they can cause. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, this play captures the essence of friendship and the lengths people will go to protect their own interests while trying to maintain appearances.

Join us for an unforgettable night filled with laughter, surprises and a dash of drama. Rumors promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will happen next in this delightful romp through the complexities of social interactions. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this timeless classic that reminds us all of the power of words and the importance of honesty — if only to keep the rumors at bay!

Rumors by Neil Simon, directed by Richard Choate.

September 12-28, 2025, runtime: 2 hours.

cascadestheatrical.org