Sisters Farmers Market Seeks Musicians, Vendors, Volunteers & Nonprofits

(Wendy Storm of Mystic Roots Creations sells her handcrafted personal skincare items for people and dogs. She says Sisters Farmers Market is her favorite market in the area | Photo by Octave Zangs @octave / provided)

Sisters Farmers Market will launch a new season of microlocal food, artisanal goods and live entertainment on June 5. While many slots are already filled, the market is still seeking vendors, musicians, nonprofit organizations and volunteers to participate.

Folks of all ages can join in this charming, uniquely small-town farmers market experience. The market runs every Sunday from June 5 to October 2, from 11am to 2pm.

Vendors from around Central Oregon love selling their wares at Sisters Farmers Market. Wendy Storm, based in South Redmond, has brought Mystic Roots Creations to Sisters Farmers Market for the last four years. She says it’s her favorite farmers market in the area.

“I love the community of people that go there,” Storm enthuses. “I really love that it’s a small market.”

Her line of organic skin care products for humans and dogs is popular. “You know what’s funny,” she adds, “Sisters Farmers Market is an hour less [than other markets] but I make just as much money.”

Rebecca Saul of Glimfeather Farms raises goats and makes a line of natural soaps and bath goods with their milk. “I love bringing my products to the Sisters Farmers Market mainly because of the people,” she says. “Everyone is always so cheerful and happy to be there, and the other vendors are a pleasure to work alongside of. It is a very good market for me in terms of sales.”

She describes Sisters as “a wonderful little town,” noting that “Fir Street Park is a cozy and beautiful location for the market; the music adds an almost festival-like ambience.”

Each Sunday, a different nonprofit organization will be featured at the market. “We are excited to provide this rotating weekly booth space to our amazing local nonprofits and community service organizations,” said the market’s new manager, Michelle Jiunta. “It’s a place where they can share information, education and activities.”

Musicians will perform on the beautiful Songbird Stage, known to many as an outdoor Sisters Folk Festival venue. Musicians wishing to apply should contact Jiunta via email to sistersfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Volunteer Chloé Lepeltier says, “Sisters Farmers Market is a place to gather and share experiences, have fun, have access to good foods, get to discover makers. Music, art, activities, education for kids — it’s more than just a place to buy food.”

Originally from France, Lepeltier moved to Sisters in 2020 and began helping out the market. “Volunteering was the best thing that could have happened to me, moving to a new town in the middle of a pandemic,” she shares. “I’ve met so many people who I’m able to call friends.”

At age 11, Sisters Middle School student Molly Fredland worked last summer as a market volunteer. “It was very fun and it was a great learning experience,” she says.

The market is operated by nonprofit organization Seed to Table. “We love being able to meet up with people and explore local makers at the farmers market,” said founder Audrey Tehan. “Vendors, visitors, folks in the community — everyone gathers together. There’s so much good food, it’s just a fun way to enjoy Sunday afternoon.”

Lepeltier, the volunteer, enthused: “I love Seed to Table, I love the farmers market and I’m excited for the next season to start.”

Sisters Farmers Market runs 11am to 2pm every Sunday, June 5 through October 2 at Fir Street Park. The park is located one block north of Cascade Avenue/Highway 20 at the corner of East Main and North Fir Street in Sisters. Kids cool down in the park’s splash pad on hot days.

Food assistance programs are accepted at Sisters Farmers Market, including SNAP, EBT and WIC/FDNP checks. Shoppers using SNAP dollars at the market are eligible for matching funds via Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB). Admission is free.

Vendor and volunteer applications are available at sistersfarmersmarket.com under the “Apply” tab. Potential volunteers can look under “Get Involved.” All are welcome to browse for information about the market and sign up for the email newsletter. Instagram users can follow @sistersfarmersmarket as well.

