KPOV Announces ‘KPOV Endowment Fund’ of Oregon Community Foundation

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is proud to announce they have partnered with Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) to create the KPOV Endowment Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.

OCF’s stewardship and long-term investment program will maintain KPOV’s endowment fund in perpetuity, providing a stable stream of income to support KPOV’s mission: “KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon. We strengthen community, arts, culture, and democracy through independent, non-commercial radio.”

Last November, KPOV received a generous $600,000 gift from the estate of Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin to support community radio in Central Oregon. “To honor Marjo and the Central Oregon community, KPOV is pleased to entrust a portion of her gift to OCF and the KPOV Endowment Fund to responsibly steward resources for the future of KPOV and its listeners,” said KPOV Board President Kurt Kempcke.

“This partnership provides our donors the opportunity to designate a gift to this permanent fund to build a solid and lasting financial base for KPOV’s work. KPOV also offers the option of creating a life income gift, often called a planned gift,” added KPOV Station Manager Bruce Morris.

OCF staff works with KPOV’s staff and donors to create bequests, charitable remainder trusts (CRTs) and charitable gift annuities (CGAs). Assets remaining at the termination of the trust or gift annuity will be designated to a fund that will provide ongoing support for KPOV.

For more information about making a planned gift to KPOV, please contact Sam Corti, Development Director at sam@kpov.org or 541-322-0863

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and at kpov.org. KPOV produces original local programming, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. The noncommercial station also features several nationally syndicated news and information programs not otherwise heard in the area.

KPOV is located in downtown Bend. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting kpov.org.