Sisters Folk Festival Announces the 2022 My Own Two Hands Annual Fundraiser Theme, Moving Beyond, & Invites Artists to Participate

The My Own Two Hands art auction fundraiser will be an in-person event with options to bid virtually, scheduled for April 30, 2022.

Sisters Folk Festival staff and board are thrilled to announce this year’s theme, Moving Beyond. SFF humbly invites artists to consider contributing artwork to help fulfill SFF’s mission to strengthen community and transform lives through music and art. Artists are encouraged to create with the theme in mind, but donating a theme-oriented piece is not a requirement.

SFF is much more than just a music festival. The educational outreach in the Sisters School District includes 21 years of music and arts education through the Americana Project, 13 years of building handmade guitars and ukuleles in the high school’s luthier program, visual arts support and a completed five-year Studio to School Grant for arts programming grades K-8. In addition to the Americana Project and luthier program, SFF’s partnership with the Sisters Schools has guaranteed that every child in the district has equitable access to visual arts education in grades K-6, and multi-disciplinary art classes as an elective class in both the middle and high school for all students. SFF has also hosted creativity camps and summer concerts, virtual classes and workshops, river trips with beloved SFF musicians and the Song Academy for Youth.

The SFF MOTH jury committee will be selecting one piece they believe best represents this year’s MOTH theme, Moving Beyond, for the promotional artwork. This selected piece will be used in virtual and print marketing to promote all the happenings of My Own Two Hands. To be considered, artists must submit their artwork no later than March 4, 2022. The final deadline to donate art for the auction is March 11, 2022 for receipt of the completed piece. In addition to the Design Award, cash awards will be given in several other areas, including Theme, Americana Folk Award and Awards of Merit.

A few details for visual artists and community members to consider and calendar:

March 4 – Art submission deadline for promotional artwork consideration

March 11 – Last day to submit artwork to SFF to allow time to jury pieces for award selection, professionally photograph the art and prepare the online artwork spotlights on SFF’s website and social media feeds, the MOTH auction site and email campaigns

April 29 – My Own Two Hands free community celebration at Sisters Art Works: Art, live music and camaraderie

April 30 – My Own Two Hands art auction fundraiser, an in-person ticketed party with a virtual component to encourage expanded out-of-the-area bidding

Sisters Folk Festival works to promote artists, their work and the community of Sisters as an arts destination, encouraging the economic vitality that comes with a creative culture. Please consider participating in the 2022 My Own Two Hands Moving Beyond art auction fundraiser.

Visit sistersfolkfestival.org for more information about My Own Two Hands, how to submit artwork, awards, and more.

