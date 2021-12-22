Santa Surveys Central Oregon from the Tower Marquee

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Right before his busiest day, and night, of the year, Santa is taking a much-deserved break in what he calls “one of the coolest places on the planet” — Central Oregon! “I can only spend a few hours there once a year,” the jolly one said. “So I figured, why not squeeze in a couple of days in Bend before the sleigh really hits the skies?”

During the early evenings of December 20-22, Santa will head up to the Tower marquee overlooking Wall Street in downtown Bend to say “Ho Ho Ho” to folks and families, and check-up on naughty and nice boys and girls. While the reindeer relax out of sight on the Tower roof (its flat surface is a perfect place to practice take-offs and landings!), Santa will take a few minutes on the hour and half-hour (4pm, 4:30pm, 5pm and 5:30pm) to share a story and sing a song.

Mrs. Claus wants proof that Santa is where he says he is, so Santa is asking kids of all ages to post photos and selfies of him atop the Tower at #towersanta. Include any wish lists, too!

