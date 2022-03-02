Sisters Folk Festival Seeks Nominations for the Ben Westlund Advocate for the Arts Award

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival is seeking nominations for their 2022 Ben Westlund Advocate for the Arts Award. This award is given to the artist, organization or person who consistently supports, promotes and perpetuates cultural expression and engagement, seeks to inspire artistic endeavors in others and advocates for building on the arts economy and thriving arts scene in the Central Oregon region.

If you know a person or organization that fits this description, you can fill out a short nomination form online at tinyurl.com/BenWestlundAward. The deadline for consideration is March 14 at 5pm.

All of this year’s My Own Two Hands (MOTH) awards will be presented at the April 30 MOTH Art Auction & Party taking place at the Sisters Art Works venue under a large tent. Tickets to the evening’s celebration are $90 and include a catered dinner, drinks and live music from the Seattle-based True Loves band. All of the fabulous donated works of art will be on display and available for bidding. The exciting art auction will wrap up that night, and the lucky high bidders will be able to take their new art home with them.

The My Own Two Hands Art Auction & Party is one of Sisters’ most fun and anticipated social events of the year, and it’s back in 2022 after a two-year COVID hiatus. Ticket quantities are limited and can be purchased at the online auction site: sffmoth2022.ggo.bid, or by calling 541-588-7065.

sistersfolkfestival.org