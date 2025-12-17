Sisters Starry Nights Returns with Keb’ Mo’

(Keb’ Mo’ | Photo courtesy of Sisters Starry Night)

The Sisters Starry Nights Concert Series returns with An Evening with Keb’ Mo’ on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Keb’ Mo’ will make his way to Sisters High School as part of his 2026 Solo Tour, marking the third time that this iconic artist has headlined the concert series, after his past performances in 2008 and 2013. Like all Sisters Starry Nights artists, Keb’ Mo’ is generously donating his time in support of the Sisters Schools Foundation.

An Evening with Keb’ Mo’ will showcase this five-time Grammy winning artist as he takes the audience on a journey through his signature blend of folk, Americana, blues and soulful pop music. His joyful stage presence and warm humor elevate the experience and will make it an evening to remember.

The evening kicks off with the Sisters Starry Nights Pre-Party in the lobby starting at 5:30pm. It will include performances by students from the Sisters schools music programs, appetizers prepared by the Sisters High School Culinary Arts students and a Silent Auction featuring travel, sports and musical items. The Keb’ Mo’ concert will begin at 7pm, with an opening set by Nashville singer-songwriter and Keb’ Mo’ band member Casey Wasner, accompanied by renowned Nashville keyboardist Tim Lauer, who has performed at many past Starry Nights shows over the years.

Sisters Starry Nights was created in 1997 when state education funding for Oregon public schools was in crisis and districts faced major budget cuts. Sisters parents, teachers, school staff members, business leaders and other volunteers came together to create the Sisters Starry Nights Concert Series as a benefit for the Sisters Schools Foundation, which distributes the funds raised to classroom programs and co-curricular activities at Sisters Elementary, Middle and High School. Past performers have included Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Kim Carnes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Karla Bonoff, Christopher Cross, Rodney Crowell, Suzy Bogguss, Gary Morris, Hal Ketchum and Kathy Mattea.

Thanks to the event’s sponsors and concert audiences over the years, and to the performers who donate their talents, Sisters Starry Nights has now raised more than $1.5 million for the Sisters Schools Foundation and continues to support areas such as band, choir, art, science, Interdisciplinary Environmental Expedition (IEE), technology, athletics, field trips, language arts and more.

“We can’t wait to welcome the great Keb’ Mo’ back to Sisters and bring Sisters Starry Nights back to the community,” said co-chair Jeri Fouts. “His music is meaningful, heartfelt and uplifting, and he is considered a national treasure in the music business. It will be a very special night and a way for the community to come together in a positive way to support our students, teachers and schools during challenging times.”

The presenting sponsor for this event is Sisters Fence & Deck, founded by longtime Sisters residents Pat and Stephanie Burke. Both Pat and Stephanie grew up in Sisters and attended the public schools, giving them a deep appreciation for the educators who helped shape the town. They note that “Sisters Fence & Deck is proud to celebrate the return of Starry Nights and its continued impact on arts, education, and the greater Sisters area.”

Other key sponsors include Ray’s Food Place, Hawk’s Haven Reserve, Bi-Mart, Sisters Woodlands, the Sisters Community Foundation, First Interstate Bank, FivePine Lodge and Spa, Sisters Meat and Smokehouse, MidOregon Credit Union, XPress Printing, Studio Gearbox and Breedlove.

Anyone interested in participating as a sponsor or purchasing tickets can email info@sistersstarrynights.org or contact Carrie Cohen of the Sisters Schools Foundation at 541-408-4850 for more information.

Reserved seat ticket sales will begin on February 12 at 10am.

sistersstarrynights.org