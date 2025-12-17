Music in Public Places December 20-27

((Left) 27th St. Brass (right) Central Oregno Flute Ensemble | Photos courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Live Chamber Music in the Libraries!

Enjoy two free public concerts presented by the Central Oregon Symphony Association’s Music in Public Places series.

The 27th Street Brass Quartet, in its ninth year, is made up of Central Oregon musicians, mostly from the Central Oregon Symphony. This lively ensemble will fill the library’s meeting room with bold, bright sounds — sure to delight all ages.

The Central Oregon Flute Ensemble is the largest flute performance group in Oregon outside of the Portland area, comprising upwards of 20 members from all backgrounds and all walks of life. The group entertains audiences with a wide range of accessible music — from classical to popular to contemporary.

Experience the beauty of live chamber music and the exceptional talent of local musicians — right in your community library!

27th St. Brass

at the

Sunriver Public Library | 2pm

No ticket required.

Family-friendly.

Performances typically last an hour.

Central Oregon Flute Ensemble

at the

Redmond Public Library | 2pm

No ticket required.

Family-friendly.

Performances typically last an hour.

cosymphony.com