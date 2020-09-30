Skyliners Ski Swap, Presented By Latitude 44 Sports, Takes Place October 9-10, 2020

(Photo | Pexels)

Online Gear Check-in Available Now Until October 5

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that the Annual Skyliners Ski Swap will be held on October 9-10 at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend. Due to COVID-19, only 50 people will be allowed in the Pavilion (outdoors) at one time to shop. Face coverings are required for everyone. If the line to get into the Pavilion looks really long, please just come back in an hour or so. There cannot be more than a line of 200 people because we want everyone to feel and be safe! Thank you for understanding. This is why we are doing the sale over a two-day period. This will also allow for a nicer shopping experience!

Dates: 2-Day Sale, Friday and Saturday, October 9-10

Public Sale: Friday, October 9, 2-8pm

Public Sale: Saturday, October 10, 8am-4pm

Online Gear Check-In: Thursday, October 8, 8am-6pm

Unsold Gear Pick-Up: Sunday, October 11, 9am-12pm

If consignors do not pick up gear by noon, it will be donated to nonprofits on Sunday, October 11. The MBSEF staff and volunteers need to be out of the Pavilion by 12pm on Sunday. Go to mbsefskiswap.com to register your items.

Please Note: Only people who register their items online by October 5 will be able to check their gear in. Walk-ups with gear that hasn’t been checked in online will not be allowed.

This is the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with new, below-wholesale pricing on skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc.

MBSEF will take a 25 percent commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit the junior programs that the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation runs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

mbsefskiswap.com