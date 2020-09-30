High Desert Chamber Music Announces Rebroadcast of Elizabeth Pitcairn & The Red Violin Live Performance in Bend on KWAX Classical Oregon Radio

(Elizabeth Pitcairn and Louise Thomas performing at the Tower Theatre October 2017 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

For the past three years, High Desert Chamber Music has been regularly featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

With the lack of new live events due to concerns around the novel coronavirus, KWAX Classical Oregon has invited HDCM to rebroadcast concerts from previous years. The first program will feature Elizabeth Pitcairn and The Red Violin from opening night of the tenth anniversary season in October 2017. The broadcast is airing on October 1, beginning at 10am with KWAX Music Director Peter Van De Graaff. You can tune in on the following local radio stations: 98.9 Bend, 88.5 Redmond, 90.9 Sunriver.

You can also stream online using any web browser except Google Chrome by visiting: kwax.uoregon.edu/listen

Ms. Pitcairn performs in partnership with the legendary 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius, the 1990 Christie’s auction of which is said to have inspired the Academy Award-winning film, The Red Violin. Ms. Pitcairn is the first known solo artist to bring this instrument into the recording studios and great concert halls of the world.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. They are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com