SMART Event to Raise Funds to Bring the Love of Reading to Local Kids

(Photos courtesy of SMART Reading)

SMART Reading will hold its annual fundraiser for local programs, the SMART Sip, on Thursday, February 23 from 6-8pm at Tetherow Resort in Bend. The SMART Sip brings together community members and professionals for a fun evening with food, drinks, and an opportunity to learn more about SMART.

“We know that becoming a strong reader empowers kids for success in school and beyond,” says SMART Reading Area Director Jennifer Zardinejad. “This event is all about celebrating the power of reading, and SMART’s impact in Central Oregon. We invite the community to join us for a fun, memorable evening.”

All donations received at the SMART Sip will directly support SMART Reading programs in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Grant, and Harney counties, where the organization is serving over 1,000 children with reading support and books to keep.

Tickets are $40. For additional information, please contact the SMART office at 541-797-7726 or visit smartreading.org/about-smart/local-offices/central-area/events .

About SMART Reading:

SMART Reading is a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids in Oregon’s highest need schools with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: one-on-one reading time and access to books. We mobilize volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading. Since 1992, we have paired over 147,000 volunteers to read with 266,000 children, and have put 3.2 million books in the homes of the children we serve.

SMARTReading.org • 541-797-7726 • 877-598-4633