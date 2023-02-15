This Week at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

This Week: February 13-19, 2023

Live in the Cozy Tasting Room:

Rob Gregerson

Saturday, February 18, 2023

5-8pm

Come to a fun evening of music with Rob. If you have heard him in Bend or Redmond, you know what a fun night of music it will be. “Music is the language and heartbeat of my life. I was raised in a long line of “fiddlers, pickers, and ivory ticklers” and before I knew how to mutter a word, I was exposed to the conversation of instruments in harmony and rhythm.”

Rob can play all of your requests from rock, folk, funk to bluegrass, jazz and electronica. He will amaze you with his looping techniques creating layer upon layer of sound.

Chairs and Tables provided for you in our warm tasting room. Wood fired pizza, Caesar Salad, Pub Style Pretzels, Dessert, Award Winning Wine by the glass or bottle, Beer on tap, Soda, etc. available for purchase.

Our sunsets are amazing and plenty of time to share some music!…it is amazing with flowers, beautiful sunsets and great music!!!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Sunday Brunch Buffet — 11am-1pm

Please join us on Sunday mornings for our new Sunday brunch in our cozy tasting room. We will have a special rotating menu that will be different every week. This week Sam and Jerry, our chefs will be creating an amazing menu including specialty egg dishes, varied meats and proteins, cheeses, breads and pastries. Non-alcoholic beverages (coffee, orange juice, etc) included.

Peach or Pomegranate Mimosas and our award-winning wine will be available for purchase.

Sundays 11-1pm $32

Gratuity Not Included

Please remember your servers

Advance purchase required

click on “select multiple dates” to see other

Sundays available

Sunday Brunch — February 19

Come on down to the Tasting Room for some delicious Fondue for one or two. An amazing combination of cheeses and wine accompanied by bread, fruits, veggies, and meats. This special will only last for a limited time, don’t miss out!





Looking for volunteers and sponsors

We are gearing up for a phenomenal 2023 Crush Cancer. We are seeking anyone who would like to volunteer to gather sponsors and do some fundraising work prior to the race. Please email Jacki at marketing@fhcvineyards.com.

Live at The Vineyards at Faith Hope and Charity

Walk amongst the vines, hike, bike or run the miles of groomed trails, enjoy the quite night skies filled with a million stars or wander down to the winery to enjoy a bottle of wine and a wood fired pizza while listening to music on the patio. This is just the beginning of Life at The Vineyards at Faith Hope and Charity. Start designing your dream home on your five acre home site with views in every direction. This private and secluded 312 acre paradise is your playground. The sunrises and sunsets will melt your heart. We are conveniently located between Sisters, Redmond and Bend.

Call for a tour and begin planning your new life at The Vineyards. Quiet countryside living with wildlife and views abundant.

Join us for a tour. Call or email cindy@fhcvineyards.com or 541-526-5075.

Event Calendar

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards…

It’s an experience!

Close to Bend, Far from Ordinary!

faithhopeandcharityevents.com