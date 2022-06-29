Sneak Peek This Weekend — Tickets Available Now

We are excited to be offering a Sneak Peek of our upcoming season for the first time since the Pandemic began! The performance will include scenes from each of our Mainstage shows. Tickets will be sold online and at the door. ​

Performances: July 1, 2 and 3.

Cyrano De Bergerac (One Act)

Cascades Teen Theatre Drama

The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love.

​​July 14-24

Tickets on Sale Now ​​

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Musical

A musical revue celebrating the mating game! This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship.’

September 9-25

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Cascades Teen Theatre Musical

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

​​October 13-23​

A Gift to Remember

Holiday Drama

On Christmas Eve in a train depot in New Hampshire, stranded strangers become collective friends. Through patience, understanding and humor, they realize the memory of this night will be a gift to remember.

November 26-December 18​

The Fantasticks

Musical

A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.

January 13-29, 2023​​

Mejaski Choreography and Productions Presents Something Rotten!

Musical

Choreographed and directed by Michelle Mejeski.

February 9-27, 2023​

Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie

Mystery

Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth and a new husband, Kay Ridgeway embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.

March 24-April 9, 2023​

You Can’t Take It With You

Comedy

One of the most popular and successful plays of modern times, You Can’t Take It With You is Kaufman and Hart’s hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family.

May 26-June 11, 2023

Calendar Girls

Comedy

Based on the true story of eleven older women who posed for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.

June 23-July 9, 2023​​

