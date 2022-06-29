Sisters Folk Festival Releases 2022 Festival Schedule & Single-Day Ticket Sales

(Poster art by Dennis McGregor)

The 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is less than 100 days away!

Friday, September 30 – $85/person ($40 youth 17 and under)

Saturday, October 1 – $125/person ($60 youth 17 and under)

Sunday, October 2 – $75/person ($30 youth 17 and under)

Sisters Folk Festival has released the official performance schedule for the 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival taking place September 30-October 2, and will release a limited number of single-day tickets on Wednesday, June 29. Thirty-one acts representing many strands of roots music including folk, jazz, bluegrass and blues are slated to perform at multiple venues around downtown Sisters, Oregon, with performances and workshops from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. The full schedule can be found at sistersfolkfestival.org/2022-festival-schedule.

Festival venues include The Belfry, Sisters Depot, The Open Door, Sisters Saloon, Oliver Lemon’s and a new KidZone at Fir Street Park on Saturday, October 1. Featured festival artists The Milk Carton Kids, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Le Vent du Nord and many others will perform at the largest two venues located at Village Green Park and Sisters Art Works, with capacities ranging from 1,100 to 1,400 attendees.

Three-day all events passes are currently available for purchase at tinyurl.com/SFFticketinfo and are priced at $200 for adults and $85 for youth ages 17 and under. All events passes provide attendees access to performances and workshops at all seven venues on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free public access will be available to the KidZone at Fir Street Park on Saturday, October 1 and the Community Celebration hosted by Beth Wood on Sunday, October 2 at 10am at Village Green Park.

Single-day passes will be available for purchase beginning at 10am on Wednesday, June 29. Friday passes are $85 for adults and $40 for youth; Saturday passes are $125 for adults and $60 for youth; and Sunday passes are $75 for adults and $30 for youth. Visit tinyurl.com/SFFticketinfo for more information.

The Sisters Folk Festival is no longer requiring mandatory mask-wearing or proof of COVID-19 vaccination for event entry. Patrons, staff, crew, volunteers and performers may continue wearing masks at their personal discretion. It is recommended that high-risk individuals continue to wear masks, including unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals or those 65 and older with underlying health conditions since social distancing will not be possible.

sistersfolkfestival.org