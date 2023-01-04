(Photo by Jon Nelson)

Soar Into the New Year

From our family to yours, thank you for making 2022 a year to remember. We wish you all the best in the New Year, and we look forward to greeting you in 2023!

Happy New Year from the High Desert Museum family!

Kick Off 2023 with a Museum Celebration

Museum members, on Thursday, January 12 we open our doors after hours for two exclusive events!

Please join us for our Annual Meeting with Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D., to hear about the Museum’s recent accomplishments and upcoming plans.

Then join us for festivities at our Member Appreciation Night! Enjoy food and beverages while the family has fun with engaging educational activities. Get beak to beak with a raptor when a wildlife staff member offers up a members-only Bird of Prey Encounter. Explore the new immersive exhibit Under the Snow and more!

Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Night

Thursday, January 12

5-6pm: Annual Meeting

6-7:30pm: Member Appreciation Night*

*No-host bar

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Open for Submissions

The High Desert Museum is officially accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize!

The Prize honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject or setting. Inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of our region, the Prize recognizes the vital role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and the human narrative.

The submission deadline is May 1, 2023. The Prize winner will receive a $3,000 cash award, a residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake, Oregon and a reading and reception at the Museum!

Get Your Prohibition Party Tickets Today

Don’t be a dew dropper! Head over to the Museum on Friday, January 20 for the Prohibition Party, a 1920s-era celebration with live music, dancing, signature cocktails and more. Come dressed to impress in your finest threads.

This event is for ages 21 and older.

Prohibition Party

Friday, January 20

6-9pm

$15, Members receive 20 percent discount

