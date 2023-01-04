MBSEF & SELCO Community Credit Union Welcome Official Artwork Submissions for the 2023 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) and SELCO Community Credit Union on Tuesday began accepting official artwork contest submissions for the 45th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP), a Central Oregon tradition and one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Artists of all ages are eligible to enter the artwork design contest. The winning design will be chosen by a combination of public voters, MBSEF staff and SELCO representatives, and will be judged on popularity, uniqueness and suitability for print. This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other promotional and event-related materials.

“Each unique logo from over the years helps tell the story of the Pole Pedal Paddle and becomes an essential part of the event’s history,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “The annual logo contest is one of the most enduring traditions of the PPP, and we are always blown away by the creativity in Central Oregon and beyond.”

The deadline to enter this year’s artwork design contest deadline is Friday, January 27, at 5pm. Submissions will then be open to public viewing, and everyone is invited to vote either online at selco.org/ppp or at SELCO’s West Bend Branch at 137 SW Century Drive. Public voting will be held from Wednesday, February 1, to Friday, February 10. The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, February 14, on SELCO’s Instagram account. Registration for race participants begins on Wednesday, February 15.

To be considered for the contest, entries must meet the following criteria:

Designs must be the original work of the submitting artist

Designs may not exceed 12” x 12”

Designs must incorporate: “Bend, Oregon” “2023” “MBSEF”

Designs may, but need not, exemplify the various sports that make up the event.

The winning logo need not include the “Pole Pedal Paddle” name, “SELCO” sponsor name or event logo. The official event logo will be incorporated along with the winning artwork.

Designs may be submitted as a high-resolution digital file via e-mail (preferred) to events@mbsef.org or via hard copy at Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend).

The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director in rendering a final form for production purposes. Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF. Those not selected can be picked up at the MBSEF office after February 20.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded 86 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

selco.org • mbsef.org • pppbend.com • events@mbsef.org • 541-388-0002