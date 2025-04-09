Social Media Internship

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre is looking for a bright, savvy individual who would like to be part of our BEAT Social Media Team!

We need your help in generating exciting, engaging content for our BEAT social media. Open to students ages 16-22. This team will work with Bree Beal, our executive director, and our Communications Committee to support BEAT in promoting and celebrating our programs and events.

If you think this opportunity might be for you, please contact Bree at bree.beal@beatonline.org for a full description and application instructions. First round of applications are due Friday, April 11. The BEAT Social Media Team is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact in your community!

beatchildrenstheatre.org