Solstice Candlelight Piano Concert at Mt. Bachelor Rescheduled for December 23

(Winter 2022 moonlight event | Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Celebrate the winter solstice with a magical Solstice Piano Concert at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, rescheduled for Tuesday, December 23, from 5-6pm.

Ski or snowshoe along candlelit trails under the stars while award-winning pianist Paula Dreyer serenades guests with her beautiful, meditative piano music. This immersive winter experience blends live music, movement, and the natural beauty of the mountain for an unforgettable seasonal celebration.

Guests are invited to enjoy hot drinks and menu specials at the Nordic Café, relax by the fire inside the lodge, or listen outdoors via wireless headphones transmitting the music throughout the Nordic area. Whether gliding through the snow or cozying up fireside with a warm beverage, attendees can experience the concert in their own way.

Costumes, headlamps, and glow-in-the-dark attire are encouraged, adding a playful and festive element to the evening. Select performances may also feature a live visual artist painting in the lodge, creating a multi-sensory artistic experience.

Event Information:

What: Solstice Piano Concert

When: Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 5-6pm

Where: Mt. Bachelor Nordic Lodge

Tickets: bendticket.com/events/piano-flow-live-at-mt-bachelor-12-23-2025

Ring in the solstice with music, light, and winter magic on the mountain.