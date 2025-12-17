((L-R) Cosmic Owl, Alpaca and Wonder by Rebecca Sentgeorge)

In Textured Nature the Surface of Things, Redmond artist Rebecca Sentgeorge explores the meeting point between sight and touch — how texture itself becomes a kind of language through which we perceive and interpret the world. Her work asks what happens when the surface of an artwork is not simply seen, but felt — when the body’s memory of touch begins to inform the act of looking.

This solo exhibition at The OXFORD Hotel brings together mixed media acrylic paintings that blur the boundary between image and object. In one series, birds are painted directly on preserved oak leaves, their forms tracing the delicate architecture of the veins beneath them. Real leaves and painted leaves exist side by side, dissolving distinctions between representation and the natural world they evoke.

Other works depict an owl, a raven, a bear and a llama — each painted on richly textured surfaces of canvas or wood. Fragments of ephemera are embedded within the layered compositions, inviting viewers to linger and discover unexpected details. “Our perception of the world is shaped by our bodily interactions with it,” Sentgeorge reflects. “I created this work to explore how the senses shape the viewers’ artistic experience.”

Rebecca Sentgeorge is a mixed media painter based in Redmond, whose work explores the relationship between material, perception and the natural world. A member of the High Desert Art League, she is known for integrating unusual found elements into her paintings to evoke the sensory dimension of visual experience. She is also a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Dry Canyon Art Association.

Textured Nature the Surface of Things will be on view throughout December.