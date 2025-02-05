Songs are Tiny Miracles

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Calling all songwriters! Beth Wood’s Songs Forever workshop sold out so quickly we didn’t even have time to advertise it, but she has graciously agreed to hold a second session on Wednesday evenings beginning next week. Sign up today and build a supportive community of songwriters to usher in new songs and fine-tune songs in progress in a six-week workshop at Sisters Art Works.

Don’t wait — space is limited and registration ends on Monday, January 27!

Bring your open heart, open mind & curious spirit!

Class Details:

Dive into generative writing exercises and games, and listen deeply to learn from each other’s songwriting process. There will be time for writing, offering and receiving feedback, and weekly writing prompts to take home. Participants will learn how to use melody, form, dynamics, variation, and tension to deliver a story with maximum impact. No experience necessary. Maximum of 12 students.

Wednesdays • January 29-March 5 • 6:30-8pm

Americana Song Academy

The Americana Song Academy returns to Caldera for another unique, transformative experience in the mountains on September 22-25, 2025. Camp activities include instructor-led workshops, instructor performances, participant open mics, one-on-one mentor sessions, and group singing.

