Soprano Kathryn Mueller Performs Music by Barber & Mahler with the Festival Orchestra August 14

(Kathryn Mueller)

On Monday, August 14, soprano Kathryn Mueller’s crystal clear, pristine voice will sparkle in a beautiful pairing of works by Barber and Mahler. This Festival Orchestra concert at the historic Sunriver Resort Great Hall opens with Aaron Copland’s lively Three Latin American Sketches.

Classical Concert III
Monday, August 14 – 7:30 PM
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches
BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915 
MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Tickets start at $45; $25 for age 25 & under

