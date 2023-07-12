Soprano Kathryn Mueller Performs Music by Barber & Mahler with the Festival Orchestra August 14

(Kathryn Mueller)

On Monday, August 14, soprano Kathryn Mueller’s crystal clear, pristine voice will sparkle in a beautiful pairing of works by Barber and Mahler. This Festival Orchestra concert at the historic Sunriver Resort Great Hall opens with Aaron Copland’s lively Three Latin American Sketches.

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14 – 7:30 PM

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Tickets start at $45; $25 for age 25 & under

sunrivermusic.org