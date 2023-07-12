3 Doors Down in Bend on July 28

(3 Doors Down | Photo by David “Doc” Abbott)

This summer, 3 Doors Down is embarking on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, celebrating their iconic sophomore album and gracing major amphitheaters across the U.S. This summer’s tour is not to be missed, as the band promises to deliver all the tracks from Away From The Sun alongside a medley of their greatest hits. Tickets are available HERE.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of Here Without You, a chart-topping sensation that reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and achieved a remarkable 6x platinum certification in the U.S. Their lead single, When I’m Gone, soared to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent an impressive seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, solidifying its place as one of the longest-running number-one singles.

In celebration of the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band finally unleashed the original video treatment for When I’m Gone, which has been buried in the band’s archives for the last two decades. The original video treatment filmed for the hit song When I’m Gone was abandoned initially in favor of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the U.S. Military to perform on the USS George Washington. The impactful video from that collaboration has garnered over 160 million views while showcasing the band’s captivating live performance intertwined with poignant moments of military reunions, and it stands as a testament to the shared values and unwavering support that has defined the profound connection between 3 Doors Down and the U.S. Military. However, fans can now watch the newly unearthed video on the 3 Doors Down Official YouTube Channel, HERE. Directed by the brilliant Marc Klasfeld and set against the backdrop of rural Mississippi, this Film Noir-inspired masterpiece takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through a funeral procession and burial ceremony, paired with the intensity of the band’s live performance that leads to an unexpected twist. As the band members become entombed in the muddy depths of their own graves, their captivating performance takes on an entirely new meaning blurring the lines between music, life, and death.

Reflecting on the filming experience, lead singer Brad Arnold shares, “It was a wild experience shooting the original video for When I’m Gone, The most intense and unforgettable part was being buried above my head not once, but three times. Although we faced numerous challenges while making that video, nothing could compare to the overwhelming feeling we experienced the first time we saw the military version. What started as a military tour became something extraordinary that we’ll always treasure. But it was meant to be.”

Adding to the excitement, special guest Candlebox joins 3 Doors Down on this spectacular tour for what is slated to be the band’s last U.S. tour, commemorating their 30th anniversary and the forthcoming release of their final farewell studio album on Round Hill Records.

Let us know if you have any plans for review coverage, would like to review the show, or perhaps even request an interview with the band.

MORE ABOUT 3 DOORS DOWN::

Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including ”Songwriter of the Year.” Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit ”Kryptonite.” Away From The Sun has been certified five times platinum. In 2023, to celebrate the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band will play all the songs from the album and all their hits in Amphitheaters across the U.S.

3doorsdown.com • facebook.com/3DoorsDown • twitter.com/3doorsdown • youtube.com/user/3DoorsDownVEVO • instagram.com/3doorsdown