Special Deal for You:

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

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The 49th Sunriver Music Festival opens August 10 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall and closes August 20 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Four classical concerts, a pops concert, a family concert and a trombone trio will be presented. Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, featured artists include pianist Michelle Cann, violinists William Hagen and Tessa Lark, bass-baritone Timothy Jones, and the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

“This summer, America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence, and we’re pleased to mark the occasion with works by American composers on every program this season. We’ll feature American classics and introduce new favorites, plus we’ll also bring to life so many of the great European classics we all know and love.” ~Maestro Brett Mitchell

2026 Summer Festival Schedule

Opening Night Classical Concert: Beethoven, Haydn & Made in America

Monday, August 10 at 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Michelle Cann, piano

JOAN TOWER Made in America

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major

HAYDN Symphony No. 101 in D Major, “The Clock”

The Festival season opens with variations on America the Beautiful by one of today’s foremost composers, Joan Tower, in her GRAMMY-winning work, Made in America. Tower says that Beethoven is one of her biggest compositional influences, so his exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4 will be performed by GRAMMY-winner Michelle Cann. The evening closes with Haydn’s masterful 101st Symphony, also known as “The Clock.”

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Trombone Trio

Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring Festival trombonists Henry Henniger, Wayne Solomon and Steve Suminski

Discover the extraordinary artistry of the trombone trio — an ensemble seldom heard and uniquely compelling. Blending warmth, resonance and remarkable musical range, three trombones together create a sound both majestic and intimate.

From rich harmonies to striking brilliance, this distinctive performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the trombone beyond its traditional role and appreciate the instrument’s expressive beauty in an intimate chamber setting.

Tickets start at $35; age 25 & under $25

Classical Concert II:

America Meets Scotland

Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

William Hagen, violin

STILL Darker America

BARBER Violin Concerto

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, “Scottish”

This program celebrates the 100th anniversary of William Grant Still’s jazzy tone poem, Darker America, premiered in 1926. Barber’s Violin Concerto follows with William Hagen joining the Festival Orchestra for the third time, after his concerto performances of the Brahms in 2022 and the Bruch in 2023. The concert culminates with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” inspired by his grand tour of Europe.

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Family Concert:

Harry Potter & the Instruments of the Orchestra

Friday, August 14 at 4pm

Sunriver SHARC

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

This matinee explores the instruments of the orchestra through magnificent music by John Williams, including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In a fun, informal setting, learn more about the strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, harp and the magical celesta — accompanied by Harry, Hedwig & friends!

Bring the family and enjoy a one-hour concert featuring a virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipient with the Festival Orchestra.

Arrive between 2:30-3:30pm to Meet the Instruments prior to the concert!

G/A tickets are $15; Preferred general admission in the first 5 rows $25; age 17 & under FREE

Pops Concert:

John Williams & the American Journey

Saturday, August 15 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Central Oregon Mastersingers

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively program featuring various works by American legend John Williams paired with other masterpieces to explore America’s journey from the Revolutionary War to today. Highlights include music from Saving Private Ryan, Born on the Fourth of July, The Cowboys, patriotic favorites and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.

Tickets start at $53; age 25 & under $25

Classical Concert III:

The Genius of Music

Tuesday, August 18 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Timothy Jones, bass-baritone

KEVIN PUTS Einstein on Mercer Street

J.S. BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major

MOZART Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major

The third Classical Concert opens with a deeply moving multimedia work about Einstein’s inner world and relationships, written by Kevin Puts and featuring the return of bass-baritone Timothy Jones. Einstein was a string player himself, so we’re thrilled to present Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 with nine soloists from the Festival Orchestra. Einstein had no greater admiration or love for an artist than he did for Mozart, so the program closes with Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, one of the final three symphonies he ever composed.

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Season Finale Classical Concert:

Appalachia & Spring

Thursday, August 20 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Tessa Lark, violin

COPLAND Suite from Appalachian Spring

EDGAR MEYER Violin Concerto

R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, “Spring”

The season finale includes the most iconic American orchestral work of all time, Appalachian Spring, by the Dean of American Music, Aaron Copland. Violinist Tessa Lark wowed Sunriver audiences in 2024 with her performance of Michael Torke’s Sky, and she’ll do the same this year with the bluegrass-inflected Violin Concerto by Edgar Meyer. The season closes with one of the greatest Romantic symphonies ever composed: Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, “Spring.”

6:30-7pm – Pre-Concert Talk

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts. And, what sets Raise the Baton apart from other fundraisers? Well, the MUSIC, of course! Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and illustrious auctioneer Molly May, the event features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients. Gather your friends for a festive evening!

The Raise the Baton auctions include experiences like exclusive dinners and picnic parties with live music, getaways to Hood River, McKenzie River, or even Italy or Bali. Concert tickets galore, handy things for pianists and pet lovers and pickleballers, a cozy custom quilt, a heavenly hand-crafted shawl, whitewater rafting, quality wines, and more. All for the future of music!

Tickets $150

Buy Raise the Baton Tickets

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