Summer Fun!

(Heidi Brown)

Fused glass art classes offer an exciting opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to explore the vibrant world of glasswork. No experience necessary. All supplies and tools are supplied. In this class you will cut and break glass, use frit, stringers, and murine to complete your very own fused glass project. Best of all, have fun with friends, create glass art, and make something special to keep.

Once you have completed your project, it is packed up and then fired at 1480 degrees in an off-site kiln. (usually takes a few days) I will notify you when finished. Your project will either be available for pickup at the art gallery or have your project shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost (please allow 7-14 days for shipping, shipping fees not included). Most receive sooner. Snacks and drinks provided.

Instructor: Heidi Brown

Certain Tuesdays or Thursdays 7-8:30pm

Location: Artists’ Gallery of Sunriver, Sunriver Village, Bldg. 19

Cost: $50 per class (plus $25 for glass and kiln firing fee)

Register Today: Sign up at the Artists’ Gallery of Sunriver, online at artistsgallerysunriver.com/classes or call the gallery at 541-593-4382.

Seats are filling up quickly, so reserve yours now.

Four Class offered. Take one, a few, or sign up for all four. Recommended ages are 12 and up. Children under 12 years old need to have a parent also enrolled and present to attend. All supplies and tools are provided.

Dates:

July 16,

Suncatcher

July 21,

Nightlight

August 11,

Suncatcher

August 20,

Garden stakes

Have some fun this summer and learn the art of making fused glass! In class you will create and complete your own nightlight, ornament or suncatcher.

There are special premade glass items to make decorating easier and lots more fun! We’ll use traditional decorations and occasionally pieces and parts that glow in the dark and some pieces sparkle.

Please bring your imagination!

artistsgallerysunriver.com/classes