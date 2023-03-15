Special St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Live in the Cozy Tasting Room:

Motel Kalifornia — with special guests from Precious Byrd & High Street Band

Friday, March 17, 2023

5pm to 8pm

It’s going to be an unforgettable night! The best of three worlds collide… local band members from Motel Kalifornia, Precious Byrd, and High Street Band playing all our favorite dance music.

You have heard them many times during our summer concerts… Motel Kalifornia loves to play everything from The Eagles to Ed Sheeran, High Street Band playing Motown and every kind of rock n roll you can handle and Precious Byrd’s magical music with high energy originals and great covers from all our favorite classic hits.

We have put a “special” band together with the local band members from these great groups for a FUN FUN night!

We will have our award-winning wines, beer, and special menu items including Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, Reuben Pizza and much more for purchase. Come on down for a night of Irish fun! Chairs & Tables provided for you!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Get Tickets

faithhopeandcharityevents.com