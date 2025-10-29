Spots Still Open for Fall/Winter Kids Camps

(Photo by Museum staff)
Spots are still open for the three-day Fall and Winter Kids Camps at the Museum in November and December.
Fall and Winter Kids Camps
November 24-26 | Into The Earth
December 29-31 | Artist Adventures
9am-3pm each day; 3-5pm extended care
$210, $255 with extended care; Members receive 10% discount
Photography Exhibition
Hollow and Still explores emotional impact of wildfire
What will you explore at the Museum this week? In the Desertarium Gallery, Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles showcases 35 detailed photographs from the acclaimed photographer.
In September 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire, driven by fierce east winds, burned 173,000 acres along the forested McKenzie River canyon in the Cascades of Oregon. Bayles was one of the first to capture images following the fire as part of a long-term project. The exhibition features a special collection of these images.
Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles
Open through February 15, 2026
FREE with Museum admission
Winter Hours Begin This Saturday
Museum open 10am-4pm
You otter pay attention! Beginning Saturday, November 1, the Museum will be open daily 10am-4pm. Winter hours continue through February 28, 2026.