Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Get ready to shiver with antici…pation! The Tower Theater proudly presents The Rocky Horror Show LIVE! — the outrageous, musical cult classic — for a limited run this Halloween season. This fully staged, live production invites audiences to don their fishnets, grab their props, and join in the madness for 3 performances only! November 7-8.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a virgin to the Rocky experience, this high-energy show promises a night of electrifying music, wild costumes, and interactive fun. Featuring iconic songs like Sweet Transvestite, Dammit, Janet and Time Warp, The Rocky Horror Show is a satirical tribute to sci-fi and horror B movies that has captivated audiences since its 1973 debut.

Directed by David DaCosta and featuring a cast of local talent including The Greenhouse Cabaret’s own John Kish as Dr. Frank-n-Furter!, the Tower Theater’s production pulls out all the stops to deliver an unforgettable night of thrills, chills, and campy delight.

Performance Dates:

November 7 @ 7:30pm

November 8 @ 7:30pm and Midnight

Location:

Tower Theater

835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR. 97703

Tickets:

$45-$55

Available now at towertheatre.org/series/the-rocky-horror-picture-show

Audience Participation Encouraged!

Prop bags will be available for purchase at the door. Costumes welcome (and encouraged). Please, no outside props for safety reasons.

Join us for a truly interactive theatrical experience, and prepare to give yourself over to absolute pleasure!

towertheatre.org