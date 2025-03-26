Spring at Scalehouse

Save the Date:

Art Forward Masquerade

Wear your best masquerade glamour and come in your dancing shoes. We’ll kick-off the night at Volcanic Theatre Pub with time to mingle and enjoy drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres before moving into the paddle raise at 8pm. After we beat our fundraising goal, we will turn down the lights and get our groove on with a live visual performance and DJ set by VHS by Doone and interactive snacking stations by Bleu Bite Catering.

A limited run of Artist Masks are available for add-on at checkout. Each mask is hand-made by an Artist from the Scalehouse community and can be worn for the night and later displayed in your home.

Two drink tickets (beer and wine) are included with each ticket.

Tickets: $100 each

Artist Mask Add-On: $50 each (only 20 masks available!)

Artist Talk: April 5

Through a series of print works, Melanie Stevens embarks on an exploration and visual meditation of moments of solitude, peace, and stillness as acts of resilience and protection.

Opening Reception:

Friday, March 7, 5-7pm​

Artist Talk:

Saturday, April 5, 12-1pm

Enjoy our new hours beginning March 8: now open Wednesday-Saturday from 11am-4pm.

Closing March 30: Places

Places featuring Emily Livengood

Pausing to connect, notice, and let a place impact you, changes you. However, many of us rarely pause. We live in the furfur of our to do lists and the expectations we, or others, have set. When you stop and embrace the place you have decided to be, your body and mind change. The landscape gets under your skin. When you begin to deeply look at and feel a place, your nervous system reacts. Often matching the pace of the environment. I like to collect those Places. The Places that impact me, make me pause, teach me something. Calm my nervous system. Healing Places. But only if I take the time to pause and notice. This collection, Places, are paintings of the landscapes that have changed me. Places that if you have paused to experience have likely changed you too.

Opening Reception (Artist in Attendance):

Friday, March 7, 5-7pm

