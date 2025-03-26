Roundabout Books to Host Singer Songwriter Jeff Crosby for an Evening of Americana Music

Roundabout Books is excited to host musician Jeff Crosby, for an evening of acoustic Americana music from his seven-album catalog including songs from his latest album, Another Petal Falls Off the Rose out on July 26. The event will be held at Roundabout Books on April 18 from 7-8:30pm.

Crosby and his band have toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with artists like Robert Earl Keen, Widespread Panic, Reckless Kelly, John Moreland, and many others. His latest album marks a stylistic turning point in his catalog. The result is an invigorating collection of songs rife with expansive arrangements, Southern rock-hued twang and visceral ruminations on forgiveness, redemption and new love.

Recently, Crosby completed a Listening Room tour of the East Coast with Micky Braun from Micky and the Motorcars. Inspired by the success of this tour, he organized a short, five-night tour in Oregon, which includes his first-ever performance at Roundabout Books. This stripped-down acoustic set promises an evening not to be missed.

Austin and Boise-based singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby is known for his significant contributions to Americana music throughout the U.S. and the Pacific Northwest. Over the past decade, his seven-album catalog has depicted themes such as love, loss, and the experiences of life in motion.

Event tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased through Roundabout Books’ website here, via telephone at 541-306-6564, or in the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Cafe in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

Roundabout Books is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend, or enjoy an event.

