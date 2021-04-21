Spring Makers Market at Bend Factory Stores Takes Place April 30-May 2

(Items that will be available at the Spring Makers Market | Photo courtesy of The Bend Factory Stores)

A special local event is coming up next weekend. The Spring Makers Market will take place at The Bend Factory Stores April 30-May 2 from 10am-5pm.

Here are details:

What: The Spring Makers Market at The Bend Factory Stores is a walk-around marketplace featuring 25 talented local Central Oregon crafters each selling their hand-made goods, from quilts to candles to jewelry and candies. Local food vendors will also be on-site for customers to enjoy a bite while visiting the market or other Bend Factory Stores.

When: The three-day event will take place Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2 from 10am-5pm each day.

Where: The Bend Factory Stores will host the Makers Market in Retail Space 260.

With Mother’s Day the following weekend on May 9, the Spring Makers Market is the perfect chance to shop for unique handcrafted gifts for Mom while supporting local makers, in addition to the many other shopping offerings at the Bend Factory Stores.

Appropriate COVID guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe and fun shopping experience for all guests and vendors.

bendfactorystores.com