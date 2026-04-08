Stories of Our Favorite Places: Landscapes From the Heart

((Left) Broken Top Sunset, oil by Susan Hood (Right) Coming Home, oil by Pamela Beaverson)

The Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) presents Stories of Our Favorite Places at the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery. This special exhibition brings together a collection of paintings created directly outdoors from nature alongside studio works inspired by locations that hold deep personal meaning for the artists.

The spirit of plein air painting — capturing the immediacy and emotion of a place — is beautifully summed up by the 19th-century British painter Alfred Sisley, who observed, “Every picture shows a spot with which the artist has fallen in love.” In this exhibition, PAPO artists share those beloved places with viewers, revealing landscapes that have inspired them through light, color and atmosphere.

Members of PAPO paint outdoors using a wide range of mediums, including watercolor, pastel, acrylic, oil and digital techniques. Stories of Our Favorite Places oﬀers a vibrant sampling of these styles and approaches. Accompanying many of the works are personal reﬂections from the artists themselves — stories about the landscapes depicted and why these locations resonate so deeply with them. These insights invite viewers to experience not only the beauty of the paintings but also the intimate relationship between artist and landscape.

Visitors are warmly invited to meet the artists at a reception on Sunday, April 12, from 11:30am-1pm, where light refreshments and lively conversation will accompany the artwork.

The exhibition will be on view April 2-June 28 at the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery. The Gallery is open weekdays, 1-4pm and directly after church service on Sundays. 18139 Cottonwood Road in Sunriver (inside Sunriver Christian Fellowship).

pleinairpaintersoforegon.org