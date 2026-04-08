Concert Season is Around the Corner!

(Graphic courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Concert Quick Hits!

Tickets to the shows below are now on sale.

Available online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

What better way to launch our 25th season of shows than with three of the sharpest comedic minds in the business sharing one stage?! It’s no random selection, either. These three have performed together on Broadway, guested on each other’s podcasts, and clearly just enjoy making each other, and everyone around them, laugh.

How lucky are we that we get two nights with this incredible Americana-rock phenom, whose voice, according to Vanity Fair, “Is the eighth wonder of the world.” Brandi returns with special guest Kristin Key to share songs from her upcoming album, “Returning to Myself,” out in October. Select two-day general admission ticket packages are available here.

O.A.R. (Of A Revolution) is coming for us, armed with an arsenal of sax-soaked jams and sing-along choruses that swell from a sway to full hands-in-the-air refrains. Think “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” “Love and Memories,” “Hey Girl,” and a rousing “Crazy Game of Poker.” Special guest Gavin DeGraw brings his piano-driven pop, and the lovely Lisa Loeb adds her wit and warmth to harmonies that will feel both fresh and familiar.

Stretching back to their four-times Platinum self-titled debut album, initially recorded in 1996 for $2500, this veteran band’s catalog of hits is enough to fill a marathon set without running out. Songs like “I Stand Alone,” “Awake,” and “Voodoo” are certified anthems deeply encoded into hard rock’s DNA.

bendconcerts.com