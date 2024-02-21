Subaru of Bend 2024 Summer Kickin’ Concerts Presents Trace Adkins

(Graphics courtesy of General Duffy’s Waterhole)

General Duffy’s Waterhole announces Grammy Award Winning Country All-Star Trace Adkins performing live July 27, 2024 at the Subaru of Bend 2024 Summer Kickin’ Concert Series presented by Central Oregon Daily News in Downtown Redmond.

About Trace Adkins

In his 25-year career in Country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 hit singles, earned numerous awards and GRAMMY nominations, and garnered over two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his Country career to include film and TV acting. He broke out in 1996 with the debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud, cracking the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with Every Light In the House Is On and following with the #1 smash, This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing). Since then, Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic Country minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern Country through fun-filled hits like Honky Tonk Badonkadonk and Hillbilly Bone (with Blake Shelton).

He celebrates the silver anniversary of his album debut with his 13th album The Way I Wanna Go, with 25 all-new tracks doing exactly what he always has — mixing pure-Country reverence with standout collaborations featuring Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica and more. Adkins’ newest video Love Walks Through the Rain (featuring Melissa Etheridge) is available everywhere now. Trace Adkins’ Somewhere In America 2024 Tour arrives in Redmond at the height of the summer. “We can’t wait to hear that booming baritone voice. Get the most out of the night by arriving early before the show for the BasX Solutions VIP Pre-Party” says Tanner of General Duffy’s.

About General Duffys:

Family-friendly indoor/outdoor Music Venue and Event Space on 1.4 acres in the heart of downtown Redmond. Serving top notch locally crafted breweries, cideries, and Oregon vineyards at the Taphouse, 5 chef-operated Food Trucks, and newly revived Annex Kitchen + Cocktails — aiming to provide an upstanding experience with exceptional quality and food for every palate. The newly re-branded VIP Ticket Experience gives you special access to the Annex Kitchen + Cocktails elevated bar offering top shelf craft cocktails and nibbles, table service and more.

General Duffy’s Waterhole is located downtown Redmond at 404 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond, Oregon 97756 and is open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm.

generalduffys.com • Trace Adkins Facebook Event • instagram.com/generalduffys