Summer Camp at the High Desert Museum

(Photo by Dave Stalker)

Kids Camp Summer Camp 2023 lottery registration is officially open!

From Precious Pollinators to Desert Life, the weekly themes and engaging activities will have your child having fun all summer long.

Here are some important details:

Registration closes Sunday, February 5 at 5pm . Go to the Kids Camp webpage to learn more.

at . Go to the to learn more. Registrants have an equal chance of being selected regardless of when they register between January 30 and February 5.

While caregivers may request multiple weeks of camp, children may not have multiple lottery entries — each child may appear in only one entry.

Caregivers will be notified by Tuesday, February 21via email whether or not their child(ren) have been selected for the desired camp dates. Once registration status is confirmed, caregivers must provide payment by Tuesday, February 28 at 11:59pm or the registration will be forfeited.

highdesertmuseum.org