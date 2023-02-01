(Photo courtesy of Tumalo Art Gallery)

February is both the month of love and the “Heart of Winter”. Our group show by that name opens during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk, February 3, from 3-7pm.

Our artists are bringing works that embody the warmth of winter — even when it’s cold. Landscapes, figurative work, symbolic pieces…in many mediums, large to small. Custom Valentines for your love are in stock, with one-of-a-kind jewelry by four local makers, ceramics, glass, turned wood and original cards by our artists.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

tumaloartco.com • 541-385-9144