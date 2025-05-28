Summer Fun Returns to the Museum

(Photo by High Desert Museum)

Daily Talks & Programs

Learn and explore this summer!

Summer talks and programs are in full swing! Come experience all the Museum has to offer June through August. What can you expect at these talks? Here’s a sampling!

Desert Dwellers explores how animals thrive in the High Desert. You might meet a beaver or a porcupine, too!

explores how animals thrive in the High Desert. You might meet a beaver or a porcupine, too! Wolves in the West takes a deeper look at gray wolves including their role in the ecosystem and their biology.

takes a deeper look at gray wolves including their role in the ecosystem and their biology. High Desert Fish Tales dives into the world of native fish — from conservation to diversity to history.

dives into the world of native fish — from conservation to diversity to history. Raptors of the Desert Sky puts visitors up close with free-flying owls, hawks, falcons and more.

In other words, you can’t miss! There’s plenty to learn and experience this summer.

Blood, Sweat & Flannel

Experience flannel’s history in June

An original exhibition, Blood, Sweat & Flannel invites visitors to learn, listen and relive the stories behind a fabric that goes beyond clothing.

The exhibition is open now through Sunday, June 29. Catch it in its final month!

Blood, Sweat & Flannel

Open now through Sunday, June 29

Free with admission.

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Get ready to soar into summer!

Beginning this Saturday, the special summer program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, returns to the Museum!

Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors and learn about owls, vultures, eagles, hawks, and more. The popular daily program starts Memorial Day weekend and ends Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.

Tickets are available at Admissions on the day of on a first come, first served basis. Get to the Museum early to secure your seat!

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Through Monday, September 1

11:30am daily (weather permitting)

$8 for non-member adults, including seniors; $6 for children

Members receive 20% discount

High Desert Ranger Station

Explore the role of wildfire at the ranger station this summer.

Stop on by the High Desert Ranger Station this summer and learn about the ecological role of wildfire in the forest and the history of the U.S. Forest Service.

Now in its new location off the Fire in the Forest Trail, the High Desert Ranger Station will be open to visitors on the weekends starting Saturday, May 24. The ranger station will be open daily beginning July 1 through Labor Day weekend. Come explore this historic building in its new and permanent location!

High Desert Ranger Station

Weekends already started; daily starting Tuesday, July 1

10am-2pm

Free with admission

Sawmill Demonstrations

Watch and learn as we bring the Lazinka Sawmill to life.

Full steam ahead! See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and learn how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century.

The sawmill will run from 12-3pm on select days during the summer:

Saturday, June 14

Tuesday, July 29

Thursday, August 28

Experience history up close and personal this summer! Sawmill demonstrations are free with admission.

highdesertmuseum.org