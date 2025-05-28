J Bar J Youth Services Call to Artists

J Bar J Youth Services is inviting local artists to help bring their mission to life — through art.

With a wide range of programs that support youth facing adversity — from mentorship and education to shelter, crisis intervention, and housing — J Bar J offers a continuum of care. Yet many people only know the one program they’ve interacted with, unaware that it’s part of something much larger.

To help illustrate the scope and spirit of their work, J Bar J is issuing a call to artists: create a visual representation that can show how all of their services connect under one mission: helping young people build self-sufficient, healthy futures.

“We’re known for programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters or Grandma’s House, but many people don’t realize those are part of a much larger whole,” said Eva Gill, marketing creative. “We want a piece of art that can help people see how our programs connect and capture the whole picture.”

Artists are invited to submit concepts that express ideas of growth, connection, and transformation, possibly using metaphors like trees, umbrellas, or puzzles to represent these ideas.

The final piece will be used to engage stakeholders and larger community — from sponsors and donors to youth and community partners — and to deepen public understanding of the organization’s reach.

Submission guidelines and more details are available at jbarj.org/call-to-artists, or by contacting Jon Baker, director of development, at 541-389-1409.

The deadline to submit is July 1 2025.

jbarj.org