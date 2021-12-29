Sunriver Art Fair Applications Open

The 13th annual Sunriver Art Fair will be held August 12, 13 and 14, 2022, in a charming village setting located in beautiful Sunriver. Applications are open, and the deadline to apply is March 4, 2022.

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), all proceeds help support worthy nonprofits in our area. The art fair is the major fundraiser for the club’s philanthropy efforts. Since 2000, the SRWC has distributed over $750,000 in cash and goods from our various activities to organizations that provide assistance to vulnerable families and support the arts and education. Artists can apply on ZAPPlication.org .