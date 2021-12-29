High Desert Museum Has Full Slate of Programs for the New Year

(The new Imagine a World exhibit opens January 29 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Greetings from the High Desert Museum! As we turn the page on 2021, we look forward to exciting events and new exhibits around the corner in January. To check out the details for all our events, go to highdesertmuseum.org/calendar .

Here’s all the fun coming up in January!

Winter Nights

Thursdays, 4-8pm

Join us after-hours to see the latest exhibitions and enjoy a safe night out. Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a baked goodie. Silver Sage Trading will also be open. Event is weekly through February.

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6, Museum members free.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/winter-nights

Wildlife Conservation Photography

Saturday, January 8 | 10am-2pm

Join the Museum’s wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care. Experienced photographers will be available to assist participants with camera techniques for portrait-style and action photography opportunities with raptors and mammals. Participants are welcome to explore the fundamentals of their equipment during a preliminary virtual meeting on Friday, January 7 from 6:30-8:30pm.

$150, Museum members receive 20 percent discount.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/wildlife-conservation-photography

Exhibition Closing: Rethinking Fire

Sunday, January 9 | 10am-4pm

Don’t miss the final day of Rethinking Fire. The exhibit explores the ecological role of fire and the human impacts on forests amid a changing climate and the rise of intense wildfires. Artist Bryan David Griffith uses fire itself to create original paintings, sculptures and site-specific installations, transforming the gallery into a visually stunning, reflective space. Commentary from leading scholars in the fields of fire ecology, forestry and climate science accompany Griffith’s work and look to promote forest health and inspire fire-resilient communities.

Free with Museum admission.

Natural History Pub: Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology

Monday, January 10 | 7-8pm

Bull trout, listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1999, were declared virtually absent from the Upper Deschutes River. With advances in DNA technology, it is possible to determine if populations still exist in the headwaters of the Deschutes basin. Join Jodi Wilmoth, Native Fish Society steward for the Little Deschutes River, to learn about the DNA technology helping to locate threatened and endangered species.

Event at McMenamins Old St. Francis School.

Free, registration required

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/natural-history-pub-jan

Fashions of Silver City, Idaho, 1885

Saturday, January 15 | 11am-1pm

Can you imagine putting on six layers of clothing each day? In 1885, your local dressmaker would help ensure that you look comfortable and stylish. Thanks to the telegraph, the boomtown of Silver City, Idaho boasted that its fashions were only a week behind those of Paris! Come learn about clothing and fashions from Silver City’s favorite dressmaker.

Free with Museum admission.

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview: Imagine a World

Friday, January 28 | 5:30-8pm

Save the date for a celebration of the opening of Imagine a World. The exhibition considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. The exhibition invites each of us to reflect on what sort of community we want to be part of creating. We are excited to share that this members-only event will be at the Museum! Join us for music, food, drinks and kids’ activities.

Free for Museum members. Space is limited, so RSVP today.

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/preview-imagine-a-world

Exhibition Opening: Imagine a World

Saturday, January 29 | 10am-4pm

This exhibition considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes (sometimes disastrous) of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. Imagine a World invites each of us to reflect on how we are.

FREE with Museum admission.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/imagine-a-world

Exhibitions

Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening

Through April 1, 2022

Through the stories of four Indigenous runners, Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening highlights the historical significance of running in Native cultures in the Western United States and running as an expression of empowerment, sovereignty and cultural revitalization today.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/carrying-messages .

X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out

Through May 8, 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes represents more than 70 percent of the world’s fish specimens and is the largest and most diverse collection of its kind in the world. Although the x-rays featured in the national collection were made for research purposes, the strikingly elegant images demonstrate the natural union of science and art and are a visual retelling of the evolution of fish. X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out features 40 black-and-white digital prints of different species of fish. Arranged in evolutionary sequence, these X-rays give a tour through the long stream of fish evolution.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/x-ray-vision .

Imagine a World

Opens January 29, 2022

This exhibition considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes (sometimes disastrous) of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. Imagine a World invites each of us to reflect on how we are.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/imagine-a-world .

Daily Schedule

Living History Interpretation at the 1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement

Tuesday – Saturday, 11am-3pm (Break 12:30-1pm)

Step into the past with a living history interpreter, either at the Miller Family Ranch or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement. Learn what life was like for those who settled in the High Desert.

High Desert Natural History

11am

Sometimes referred to as the “Big Empty,” the High Desert isn’t as barren as you think! Join a Museum naturalist for a discussion about the fascinating geography and diverse habitats that support a surprising abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Carnivore Talk

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and black bears, many predatory mammals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the ecosystem.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in the riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are otters found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

Bird of Prey Encounter

3pm

Meet a non-releasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique adaptations of different raptors, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future in the High Desert.

*Seating is limited, and a pass is required. Please inquire at Admissions when you arrive at the Museum. The presentations are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

Please note that face coverings are still required for indoor galleries but are not required outdoors.

Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you here soon!