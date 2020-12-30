A&E WeeklyArtSunriver
Sunriver Art Fair Call for Artists

Artist applications for the 12th Sunriver Art Fair will be closing on March 15, 2021. If you are an artist or know one who would like to exhibit both in-person and online, now is the time to get your application submitted. Click Here for more information and be sure to follow us on facebook.com/SunriverArtFair.

The 2021 Sunriver Art Fair team is looking forward to seeing everyone again in the Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors. Join us August 13-15, 2021 for in-person art, entertainment and fun and online from August 13 to September 26, 2021.

sunriverartfair.com

