Sunriver Art Fair Features Oregon Painter

(The Destination by Dave Fox)

A painting by Central Oregon artist Dave Fox, The Destination, has been selected to feature as the Sunriver Art Fair’s 2025 commemorative poster.

The poster, printed on archival paper and suitable for framing, is available for purchase at sunriverartfair.org or at the fair on August 8-10 in The Village at Sunriver. The Sunriver Art Fair will feature over 80 juried artists in a beautiful outdoor setting in the resort community of Sunriver. The artist will be available to autograph posters during the three-day event.

Dave is a self-taught narrative/landscape artist working primarily in oil paint. He draws inspiration from his surroundings, from broad landscapes to simple narrative scenes of everyday life. He tends to use subjects and scenes from the seasons in which he’s painting. Summer in summer. Fall in fall. Except late winter or early spring, then he paints the season he wants to be in. Summer. Dave lives in Bend with his wife and three canine assistants, Kula, Kai and Dozer.

The Sunriver Art Fair is produced by the Sunriver Women’s Club. Net proceeds support community grants to nonprofits and public schools in south Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org