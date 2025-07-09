Art in the West Now Open

(Painted Hills No. 1, 2025 Jury’s Choice Award winner by Jake Trujillo)

It’s finally here! The 2025 Art in the West juried exhibition and online auction has returned to the Museum today.

Featuring nearly 120 paintings, sculptures, photographs and more from 80-plus national and regional artists, the annual exhibition inspires visitors and art enthusiasts alike.

Experience the exhibition at the Museum through September 20.

Art in the West

Saturday, July 5 through Saturday, September 20

Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region.

Saturday, September 20 | 6pm

FREE. RSVP required.

Join us as we celebrate the closing of the 2025 Art in the West exhibition! Mingle with participating artists, watch live demonstrations, and enjoy delicious food and libations. The exhibit and auction close at 7pm. Auction winners who are present can take home their pieces starting at 8pm.

highdesertmuseum.org