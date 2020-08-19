Sunriver Events to Round Out the Summer

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following upcoming events:

$5 Fridays

There are only a few weeks left of summer, and we’ve made it even easier for you to visit. Admission to the Nature Center is only $5 on Fridays through Labor Day. Tickets must be reserved online in advance and the discount is not available for walk-up admission. Click here for details: SNCO.

2020 Sunriver Art Fair

Meet the creative artists who were invited to the 2020 Sunriver Art Fair, sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club. Even though we are unable to feature these artists in a live setting this year, you can still shop for their amazing creations directly with the artist through the links on our web page.

All sales will be directly between you and the artist. Sunriver Art Fair receives no income from these sales. Our goal is to provide you the opportunity to shop with these artists. We encourage you to support these artists during the current restrictions and look forward to seeing you in Sunriver again in 2021! Click here for details: SRAF

Sunriver Books & Music Author Event

On August 22 at 5:30pm, Keith McCafferty will present The Bangtail Ghost, the latest in his series set in Montana featuring Sherriff Martha Ettinger, Sean Stranahan and Harold Little Feather, among a cast of other characters who come to feel like good friends. The event will take place on Zoom. To attend please email to sunriverbooks@sunriverbooks.com and you will receive a Zoom link the day before or day of the event. We would greatly appreciate it if you would also purchase your copy of The Bangtail Ghost from Sunriver Books & Music. Click Here for details.

