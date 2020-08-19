Auction Items Now Online for High Desert Museum Annual Fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum’s signature fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, will take place in the virtual world on Saturday, August 29, at 6:30pm. And alluring auction packages — as well as raffle tickets — are now available for viewing online at highdesertrendezvous2020.ggo.bid.

Bidders this year can vie for the chance to name the most recent addition to the Museum’s wildlife collection, a one-year-old female gray fox. They also can bid on a beautiful bar trolley by La-Z-Boy, fully stocked by Crater Lake Spirits, Meadowland Simple Syrups and the Tumalo Farmstand, and then spend an hour with Genevieve Brazelton, aka The Bitter Housewife, to learn how to craft simple and impressive cocktails at home.

Other auction items include regional getaways, wine, jewelry, services and even an opportunity to first learn to maneuver an excavator — and then to demolish an inoperable vehicle.

Bidding on auction items will begin online on Wednesday, August 26 at noon at highdesertrendezvous2020.ggo.bid. Participants can register to bid at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. Raffle tickets for three fine wine arrays specially selected by the High Desert Museum Board of Trustees are now on sale for $20 each on the same webpage.

The event this year is free to all to attend online. Register now at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

This marks the 31st year of the High Desert Rendezvous, making it one of the longest-running fundraisers in Central Oregon.

“The High Desert Rendezvous is one of the Museum’s most celebratory events of the year,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “We’re excited for people from far and wide to join us from the comfort of their homes to hear about the mission of the Museum.”

This year, the Museum’s invitational, juried art exhibition and silent auction, Art in the West — which traditionally culminated at the High Desert Rendezvous — is on display at the Museum now through Saturday, October 3. The works of nearly 50 artists, ranging from paintings to sculpture to photography, are available for the first time for silent bidding virtually at highdesertmuseum.org/art-in-the-west.

“A virtual Rendezvous gala and Art in the West bidding makes these wonderful experiences available to a wide audience,” said Whitelaw. “The fundraisers also take on a special importance this year, as we missed three months of welcoming the public through our doors.”

The 2020 Rendezvous Honorees are Bill and Gail McCormick, longtime supporters of the High Desert Museum. Bill, a former Museum trustee, was the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2005-2009 and is a prominent restaurateur. He owns Bend’s downtown landmark, The Pine Tavern, and is a founder of the popular McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants.

The High Desert Rendezvous and Art in the West help support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region.

The 31st annual High Desert Rendezvous, as well as Art in the West, are presented by First Interstate Bank.

Learn more about the High Desert Rendezvous at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

highdesertmuseum.org