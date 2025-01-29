Sunriver Music Festival Call to Artists

(photo | Pexels)

Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the commemorative 48th season poster.

“For almost five decades we have showcased some of the most accomplished painters and photographers in the region. The collaboration is a beautiful experience for all involved,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Artist Kenneth Marunowski, 2018 poster artist, agrees. “Signing the gorgeous prints made from my image, and attending two of the brilliant Festival concerts was an absolute delight. During this exciting moment in my artistic life, I truly felt connected to the Sunriver community and like something of a star!”

David Kreitzer, poster artist for 2020-2021: “To have my art be chosen, and to be on the cover of the Sunriver Magazine as well, was a great ‘Welcome to Central Oregon’ gift. Sunriver Music Festival was very supportive and I was pleased to be a part of it!”

Sally MacAllister, 2022 selected poster artist: “It was such an honor to be selected as the season’s poster artist. Of course, I was very excited when I first heard the news, but I was overwhelmed when I saw my artwork on the poster and the publicity pieces the graphic team designed. And to have my summer filled with the wonderful concerts – such a rewarding experience. I’m so glad I was able to share my talent with this wonderful community.”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of these and other esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to the selection committee, which is comprised of a jury of professional artists from the Artists Gallery Sunriver.

Basic Requirements:

The artwork must able to be reproduced successfully into an 18” x 24“ poster and for the cover of the Summer Festival program magazine, ticket brochures and note cards. Original works larger than 18” x 24” are not recommended. You can view past posters at sunrivermusic.org and at the Festival office in the Village at Sunriver, Building 13.

The artwork must fit an 18” x 24” vertical aspect ratio. We encourage all types of art mediums.

Artist Benefits:

Press release published in multiple local publications (Cascade A&E, Bend Bulletin, Sunriver Scene, and others) with artist’s photo, bio, and artwork.

The selected artwork is professionally photographed for reproduction to be featured on the front cover of the Summer Festival program magazine, the annual ticket brochure, notecards, website and for marketing purposes. The brochure is mailed to over 4,000 Central Oregon residents and visitors.

Expert reproduction and printing of the original artwork ensures staying true to the artist’s colors and medium.

Posters are displayed throughout Bend, Sisters, Redmond, and

A full page article about the artist in the Summer Festival program

A framed poster is gifted to every Festival sponsor including businesses, which are often displayed on office walls all over Central Oregon and beyond.

The original work of art is custom framed by Eastlake Framing and auctioned at Raise the Baton, the Festival’s annual fundraiser.

Deadline is February 21, 2025 — Please contact the Festival as soon as possible if you are considering submitting art for consideration. Final submission must be received at our office (57100 Beaver Dr., Building 13 in the Village at Sunriver) by February 21, 2025. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to the Sunriver Music Festival. All other submissions will be available for pick-up by early March 2025.

Click for examples of prior years.

sunrivermusic.org • vivian@sunrivermusic.org • 541-593-1084