Applications to Perform in Piano Master Class Due This Weekend

(Jeffrey Kahane | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM), in partnership with the Cascade School of Music, invites aspiring musicians to audition for a Master Class led by celebrated pianist Jeffrey Kahane. This event is made possible by support from the Brooks Resources Corporation.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Schedule: 9:30-11:30am

Admission: Free and open to the public

“We are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity with Jeffrey Kahane, one of the classical music world’s most respected performers and educators,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “With a career spanning five decades, he brings unparalleled artistry and insight to inspire our community.” Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth shares the enthusiasm, saying “Cascade School of Music is excited to partner again with High Desert Chamber Music to welcome Jeffrey Kahane, and to offer his highly respected experience and knowledge to the piano students in our community.”

About the Instructor: Jeffrey Kahane is a pianist, conductor, and scholar with a career spanning five decades. He has performed with the New York Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony, collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Bell, and toured Europe as conductor of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. A faculty member at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, he is known for his innovative lecture-performances and collaborations with string quartets such as Emerson, Miró, and Dover.

Application Details: Applications for pianists are available on the High Desert Chamber Music and Cascade School of Music websites. The submission deadline is Sunday, February 2, 2025. All applicants will receive complimentary admission to Jeffrey Kahane’s performance on Friday, March 7, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St., Bend

cascadeschoolofmusic.org • 541-382-6866 • 510 NE Third St., Bend