Sunriver Music Festival Continues to Offer a Plethora of Musical Experiences in 2022

(Blue Skies Big Band | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The renowned Sunriver Music Festival enters its 45th season with fresh perspective and talent. We are honored and excited to announce that Artistic Director and Conductor, Brett Mitchell, will be joining the Festival plus a plethora of musical talent and excitement before summer arrives.

Our first event in 2022 is the Festival’s Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert on Monday, February 14 in Sunriver Resort’s beautiful historic Great Hall. Presenting sponsor is Sunriver Resort and features the Pacific Northwest’s premier dance band Blue Skies Big Band. The evening begins with a hosted happy hour followed by a multi-course sit-down, plated dinner and full concert. Tickets are $90 each. This event sells out quickly, so please purchase your tickets at sunrivermusic.org, or call 541-593-1084 or email tickets@sunrivermusic.org as soon as possible.

Blue Skies Big Band is a traditional 17-piece big band based out of Eugene, Oregon. They are known for keeping alive the great tradition of big band swing music of the 1920’s-1940’s. The tight vocal harmonies of the Jewel Tones front the band with a sound reflecting the great trios of the ’30s and ’40s, from the Boswell Sisters to the Andrew Sisters. This makes for a great night of nostalgia, dining, dancing, and musical entertainment.

Sunriver Music Festival takes our patrons’ health seriously and follows current CDC/OHA guidelines. Full COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of negative test is required for indoor events. We also require proper wearing of masks during our events. Visit sunrivermusic.org for the Festival’s complete policy. Capacity is limited for the Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert so there will be plenty of room for all attendees to enjoy safely.

Music lovers and those who want to experience an eclectic variety of live piano music, mark your calendars for the return of Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz on April 1-2. This interactive two-day event at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend features four exceptional pianists celebrating the piano’s virtuosity and versatility. Come for concerts and workshops in genre-spanning programming filled with collaboration, performances and education. Portland’s Michael Allen Harrison (founder of the popular Ten Grands concert series) leads the event this season, along with pianists Mac Potts, Colleen Adent and Andrea Johnson. For complete program and ticket information, visit sunrivermusic.org or contact the Festival at tickets@sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.

And… Announcing the Dates for the 45th Annual Summer Festival:

August 9-21, 2022 in Sunriver and Bend with Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell, the Festival Orchestra and world-class soloists. “We are deep in the midst of shaping this exceptional inaugural season with our new Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell,” states Executive Director Meagan Iverson, “I’m thoroughly excited about the musical experiences Maestro Mitchell is crafting for this community.” Watch sunrivermusic.org for sneak peeks as the details come together and start or renew your membership now to get in on early ticket sales for the best seats!

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

sunrivermusic.org