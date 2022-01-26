Pitch Day Saturday & Improv Show Tuesday

(Graphic | Courtesy of Cascades Theatre)

“Pitch Day”

A day for you to “pitch” us your favorite plays! What would you like to see for our 2022-2023 season?

Come join the fun on January 29 from 10am-2pm at Cascades Theatre.

Coming Tuesday February 1!

The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater

based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches.

No show is ever the same!

Every Other Tuesday Night at 8pm

February 1 and 15

March 1 and 22

April 5 and 19

May 3

Renny Temple co-founded the critically acclaimed WAR BABIES Improvisational Theater Company in New York and Los Angeles. He has directed stage and television series, written award-winning screenplays; guest-starred in dozens of TV shows; starred in over a hundred TV commercials. In Bend, he teaches Improv For Life workshops several times a year. (Check rennytemple.com for details). Note: He has yet to be able to cook a decent pot of spaghetti …​

Caren Kaye Once upon a time, there was a little girl in New York who dreamed of being a star and going on The Tonight Show. All dreams, and more, came true in Hollywood. For more info, check Google. Now, in Bend, she is doing exactly what brings her joy.

Robb Mills devoted his time to working more and playing less. Luckily, an encounter with the ghost of his future self reminded him that such foolishness was reserved for those with real goals and ambitions. With perfect life balance now achieved, Robb survives on a 40-hour workweek with the feigned approval of strangers, and entertains the world on stage.

Brian Sharp is an award-winning playwright, emeritus professor of literature, a thrice finalist of the Nobel Prize and an exceptional DJ. He is also none of those things. But he certainly does enjoy performing improv and making things up as you go along. And as a long time teacher, a husband to a beautiful wife, and father to three wonderful, young children… he has lots of practice in making things up.​

Judi Van Houweling comes from a long line of filterless, loudmouthed women who will do anything for attention. Though certainly old enough to know better, Judi finds bliss on the improv stage where she has been happily ensconced for nearly two decades. When not being publicly silly, Judi lives undercover as a Tumalo Baby Boomer, enabling her to ditch the paparazzi who hounded her for years. Her secret crush is Bobby Flay.​

Joe Forest known among peers as “the coolest old guy around,” is a retired mental health counselor who now spends time doing Crossfit, working on his Hobby Ranch, sipping on whisky and never passing up the opportunity to hold a baby. “My sister and I endured years of his endless “Dad jokes,” and are thankful his humor has found a more receptive audience among the world of improv. He calls every dog he meets Sparky.” ~ Mikaela Forest

Anthony Popono is a professional speaker, neuroscience nerd, positive psychology practitioner in his “real” life. He loves connecting dots in both simple art drawings during snack time and also in the complex world of happiness. Anthony’s website is a collection of fictional accomplishments surpassed in hyperbole and aggrandizement only by his Tinder profile. anthonypoponi.com.

Carol Sternkopf claims she’s from Wisconsin, a statement Wisconsin vehemently denies. Carol believes in allowing worthy dogs on furniture, enjoys straightening art in people’s homes when they are not looking and can’t believe she’s never owned a Waterpik until this year. You can see Carol’s beautiful photography work at carolsternkopf.com.

Dorothy Ferguson started acting in her kindergarten production of Mary had a little Lamb. After rave reviews for her portrayal of a lamb, she continued to triumph in non-speaking roles. A few of her favorites: the dead body in Bell, Book and Candle, Toto in The Wizard of Oz (Cliff Notes version) and a potted plant in Little Shop of Horrors. Improv seemed like the logical next step.

